Indian Political Updates | PM Modi's thinking in support of reservation, says Chirag Paswan after opposing lateral entry

Hello readers! Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi. Later in the day, Rahul is set to visit Raebareli. The Supreme Court is going to hear BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas today in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. On UPSC lateral recruitment, Chirag Paswan said that government's thinking is completely in support of reservation. Meanwhile in Jharkhand, JMM leader Champhai Soren is in Delhi alleging that he was 'humiliated', leading to increasing speculation that he will join the BJP. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 03:12 IST
Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday BRS leader K Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Opposition's plan to finish me politically won’t work, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
CM Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that he would come clean in the ongoing political and legal battle against the Opposition parties as their machinations to finish him politically would not succeed.
On the sidelines of the inauguration of an event here, Siddaramaiah said, “The Opposition parties are under the illusion that if I am finished politically, the entire Congress will get finished. It (their game plan) will not be realised.”
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi
Published 20 August 2024, 03:12 IST