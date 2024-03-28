JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: In mass exodus, 80K leaders, workers from different parties join BJP ahead of LS polls

The second phase of nominations begin today as the nation moves closer to General Elections beginning from April 19. Ticket distribution has been wreaking havoc within parties and alliances. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s candidates list has not gone down well with Congress, who has been left with 1 seat in Mumbai region. Moreover, 5 Karnataka Congress legislators have threatened to leave the party if Kolar ticket is given to the son-in-law of senior Cabinet member K H Muniyappa. Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, has not received any respite from Delhi High Court. He will be produced today before Rouse Avenue Courts on the expiry of his six days of ED custody. The High Court will also hear today PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of CM. ED has also launched probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in ‘illegal payment scandal’. Track latest political updates from across the country, only with DH.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 08:14 IST

Highlights
05:1828 Mar 2024

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar arrives at the party office to meet leaders, finalise candidates for Lok Sabha elections

04:1828 Mar 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be produced today before Rouse Avenue Courts on the expiry of his six days of ED custody

04:1628 Mar 2024

I am going to win with landslide margin: Congress MLC candidate from Telangana's Mahabubnagar Jeevan Reddy

02:5428 Mar 2024

Rs 20.04 crore seized since enforcement of Model Code of Conduct: ECI

02:2028 Mar 2024

Amravati MP Navneet Rana joins BJP

08:1428 Mar 2024

In mass exodus, 80K leaders, workers from different parties join BJP ahead of LS polls

07:4828 Mar 2024
Having heard the counsel for the petitioner, and having perused the paperbook, this court is of the view that there is no scope of judicial interference vis a vis the relief sought.
Court Verdict
07:4728 Mar 2024
We shouldn't be getting into this.... The executive branch will consider this. There is no scope for judicial interference in this.
Acting Chief Justice Manmohan
07:4628 Mar 2024
Is there any scope for judicial interference in this? We read today's newspaper. The LG is examining the issue. It will go to the President. It belongs to a different wing.
ACJ Manmohan
07:3828 Mar 2024
We are confident that the court will give its verdict after taking into account the fact that the agencies have no evidence yet.
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
(Published 28 March 2024, 02:47 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Elections 2024

