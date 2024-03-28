India Political Updates: In mass exodus, 80K leaders, workers from different parties join BJP ahead of LS polls

The second phase of nominations begin today as the nation moves closer to General Elections beginning from April 19. Ticket distribution has been wreaking havoc within parties and alliances. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s candidates list has not gone down well with Congress, who has been left with 1 seat in Mumbai region. Moreover, 5 Karnataka Congress legislators have threatened to leave the party if Kolar ticket is given to the son-in-law of senior Cabinet member K H Muniyappa. Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, has not received any respite from Delhi High Court. He will be produced today before Rouse Avenue Courts on the expiry of his six days of ED custody. The High Court will also hear today PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of CM. ED has also launched probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in ‘illegal payment scandal’. Track latest political updates from across the country, only with DH.