India Politics Updates: Mufti slams J&K admin for 'locking up' Jama Masjid
Good morning dear readers! The political heat was raised up a few notches on Saturday after PM Modi commented that the Congress' manifesto bears imprint of the Muslim League. With Modi set to lead a roadshow in Jabalpur today, it remains to be seen what attacks the prime minister has up his sleeve for the opposition. In Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has voiced her displeasure at the Jama Masid being 'locked up' by the administration during Shab-e-Qadr. Follow DH for more political news from across the country!
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 03:31 IST
02:3107 Apr 2024
02:1407 Apr 2024
PM Modi to lead roadshow in Jabalpur today
02:1407 Apr 2024
PM Modi visits Bihar as he loves this place: BJP's National Spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain
"...PM Modi is coming to the land of Bihar today, RJD and Mahagathbandhan are rattled because PM Modi is visiting Bihar. They think that they are in a contesting position now by having an alliance with VIP. PM Modi visits Bihar as he loves this place. This time Mahagathbandhan won't get even one seat in the elections, the people of Bihar will give all 40 seats to PM Modi."
Preparations under way in Jalpaiguri ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally
It is EVM, ED, CBI and Income Tax in Modi's family. Our family has martyrs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the one to sacrifice the PM's chair Sonia Gandhi, the ones to sacrifice their life for the country Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
"Congress is a family. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the upcoming elections are not elections but a war between two families. One family is of PM Modi and the other is the Gandhi family. It is EVM, ED, CBI and Income Tax in PM Modi's family. Our family has martyrs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the one to sacrifice the PM's chair Sonia Gandhi, the ones to sacrifice their life for the country Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Lakhs of Congress workers are our family. We will see if PM Modi's family or our family wins these elections. We will fight against PM Modi's family... We will fight against EVM, ED, CBI... We will sacrifice ourselves in this fight if needed..."
The roadshow along the 1.2-km route will start from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing on Sunday evening and culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur, BJP city president Prabhat Sahu told PTI.
(Published 07 April 2024, 02:31 IST)