India Political Updates: BJP calls meeting of party MPs, MLAs in Patna amid Nitish confusion
Nitish Kumar has once again injected instability in Bihar with his apparent break away from the Opposition alliance and alleged move to NDA's court, which means that even State Assembly is at the verge of dissolution. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil is set to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands. Track this, and other latest political updates from India, only with DH.
Manoj Jarange-Patil to break fast, end agitation after Shinde sends officials to discuss demands
02:2527 Jan 2024
Cong chief Kharge against 'personality cult,' bets on 'dialogue'
02:2527 Jan 2024
Bihar turmoil: BJP calls meeting of party MPs, MLAs in Patna, Congress leaders to meet in Purnea
03:4927 Jan 2024
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands, in Navi Mumbai
#WATCH | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands, in Navi Mumbai
The people in power should end this situation of confusion and bring clarity...For us, Nitish ji is still a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc: Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra
03:4727 Jan 2024
Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil celebrate, as he announces an end to the protests
#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil celebrate, as he announces an end to the protests today after the government accepted their demands. He will break his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
Who can target those who have the arrow in their own hands: JD (U) MLC Neeraj Kumar
#WATCH | On Bihar political situation, JD (U) MLC Neeraj Kumar says, "Nitish Kumar ji is the elected CM of the state. He does not aspire for any post. Those who have confusion in their mind should know better. Who can target those who have the arrow in their own hands?..."
We will organise a 'Badlaav Rally' in Jind's Eklavya Stadium on January 28: AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta
03:2227 Jan 2024
There is a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections: BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde
The state executive meeting of Bihar BJP has been called on 27th and 28th January in Patna.
03:2127 Jan 2024
22 IAS, 79 IPS, 45 Bihar Administrative Service officers transferred in major rejig
03:1927 Jan 2024
All of them (opposition leaders) are leaving (I.N.D.I.A alliance) one by one: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh
VIDEO | "Is there even an alliance? All of them (opposition leaders) are leaving (INDIA alliance) one by one. In West Bengal, she (Mamata Banerjee) has said that she will go solo (in 2024 Lok Sabha). This is only a way to befool the people," says BJP MP @DilipGhoshBJP in response…
After hectic negotiations on the issue of Maratha reservation and issuance of a fresh notification, chief campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil is expected to end fast and withdraw his agitation on Saturday morning.