India Political Updates: BJP calls meeting of party MPs, MLAs in Patna amid Nitish confusion

Nitish Kumar has once again injected instability in Bihar with his apparent break away from the Opposition alliance and alleged move to NDA's court, which means that even State Assembly is at the verge of dissolution. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil is set to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands. Track this, and other latest political updates from India, only with DH.