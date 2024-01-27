JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: BJP calls meeting of party MPs, MLAs in Patna amid Nitish confusion

Nitish Kumar has once again injected instability in Bihar with his apparent break away from the Opposition alliance and alleged move to NDA's court, which means that even State Assembly is at the verge of dissolution. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil is set to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands. Track this, and other latest political updates from India, only with DH.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 03:56 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3427 Jan 2024

Manoj Jarange-Patil to break fast, end agitation after Shinde sends officials to discuss demands

02:2527 Jan 2024

Cong chief Kharge against 'personality cult,' bets on 'dialogue'

02:2527 Jan 2024

Bihar turmoil: BJP calls meeting of party MPs, MLAs in Patna, Congress leaders to meet in Purnea

03:4927 Jan 2024

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands, in Navi Mumbai

03:4827 Jan 2024

The people in power should end this situation of confusion and bring clarity...For us, Nitish ji is still a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc: Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra

03:4727 Jan 2024

Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil celebrate, as he announces an end to the protests

03:4627 Jan 2024

Who can target those who have the arrow in their own hands: JD (U) MLC Neeraj Kumar

03:4627 Jan 2024

We will organise a 'Badlaav Rally' in Jind's Eklavya Stadium on January 28: AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta

03:2227 Jan 2024

There is a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections: BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde

The state executive meeting of Bihar BJP has been called on 27th and 28th January in Patna.

03:2127 Jan 2024

22 IAS, 79 IPS, 45 Bihar Administrative Service officers transferred in major rejig

03:1927 Jan 2024

All of them (opposition leaders) are leaving (I.N.D.I.A alliance) one by one: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

02:3427 Jan 2024

Manoj Jarange-Patil to break fast, end agitation after Shinde sends officials to discuss demands

After hectic negotiations on the issue of Maratha reservation and issuance of a fresh notification, chief campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil is expected to end fast and withdraw his agitation on Saturday morning.

Read more

02:2527 Jan 2024

Cong chief Kharge against 'personality cult,' bets on 'dialogue'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday underlined Dr BR Ambedkar's warning against 'the cult of personality' and appealed for a political culture based on 'reason and dialogue.'

(Published 27 January 2024, 02:34 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNitish KumarBiharRJDPatnaTejashwi YadavJDULalu YadavMaratha agitation

Follow us on