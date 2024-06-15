India Political Updates: Delhi minister Bharadwaj accuses chief secretary of violating MCC during Lok Sabha polls

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday wrote to the Centre alleging that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar chaired "illegal" meetings with RWA members of South Delhi constituency in the presence of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri during Model Code of Conduct.

Bharadwaj said the chief secretary was making the excuse of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for not sending desilting reports in time.

There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary.