India Political Updates: Delhi minister Bharadwaj accuses chief secretary of violating MCC during Lok Sabha polls

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday wrote to the Centre alleging that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar chaired "illegal" meetings with RWA members of South Delhi constituency in the presence of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri during Model Code of Conduct.
Bharadwaj said the chief secretary was making the excuse of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for not sending desilting reports in time.
There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday criticised the state government for not allowing alleged victims of post-poll violence to enter the Raj Bhavan, despite his office issuing permission for it and described the episode as "unconstitutional".
Bose, who earlier in the day visited a shelter in the city to meet people affected by the post-poll violence and sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on why police had stopped them from entering the Raj Bhavan, said there was no response from the state government.
The NCP on Friday slammed the rival NCP (SP) after the Sharad Pawar-led party’s newly elected MP, Nilesh Lanke, visited the house of known criminal Gajanan Marne here.
The Ahmednagar MP claimed that the meeting was "accidental" and he did not know Marne's antecedents.
A video on social media showed Marne, named in several criminal cases, felicitating Lanke. NCP leader Amol Mitkari criticised Lanke’s visit to Marne's house, and questioned the “silence” of the NCP (SP) over the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the recently-held Lok Sabha elections in his address at an outreach session of the G7 summit here and said the "blessings" that the people of India have given in the form of a historic win in the polls is a "victory of democracy".
The prime minister in his speech also shared some figures to underline the mammoth scale of the world's largest democratic exercise in India which was held between April 19 and June 1 in seven phases. Votes were counted on June 4.