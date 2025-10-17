India Post to roll out mail, parcel services with 24-hour, 48-hour guarantee-based delivery timelines

<p>New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based- 24 hours and 48 hours- Speed Post delivery services from January 2026.</p><p>"We will launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours," Scindia told media persons here.</p>.India Post plans drone-based mail delivery in remote areas of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli.<p>There will also be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered the next day from around 3-5 days at present, he said.</p><p>Scindia said India Post will introduce eight new products across its mail, parcel, and international verticals next year, including next-day parcel delivery, parcel last-mile, end-to-end parcel solutions, and new tracked international services.</p><p>The minister said that the government aims to transform India Post from a 'cost centre' to a 'profit centre' by 2029.</p>