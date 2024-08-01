Home
India recorded 9% more rainfall than normal in July: IMD

IMD data also showed significant rainfall deficits in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the northeast.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 09:56 IST

New Delhi: India recorded nine per cent more rainfall than normal in July, with the central region of the country receiving 33 per cent excess rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said central India, which heavily relies on monsoon rainfall for agriculture, has been receiving good rainfall for the third consecutive monsoon season, benefiting agriculture.

IMD data showed significant rainfall deficits in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the northeast.

The rainfall deficit in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.

