Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India reiterates opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO conclave

India has been severely critical of the OBOR as the project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 11:11 IST
India NewsChinaPakistanIndiaSCO

Follow us on :

Follow Us