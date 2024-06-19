India set to see biggest jump in coal-fired power in a decade

India has managed to add more than 100 gigawatts of renewables capacity over the past decade, outpacing growth in thermal power generation. However, insufficient energy storage is holding back expansion of environmentally friendly electricity.

Battery storage is still not affordable in India’s competitive power market and most pumped hydro projects — an alternative storage technology — are still at a nascent stage. Other low-carbon options, such as large dams and nuclear plants are also moving at a slow pace.

India said last year that it plans to add close to 90 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity by 2032, lifting a forecast from just months before by more than half. The country has 28.5 gigawatts of coal power currently being built and more than 50 gigawatts that are planned to be awarded for construction over the next three years, according to the people.

Officials at the country’s power ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.