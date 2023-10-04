Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India shines brighter than ever: PM on best ever medal haul in Asian Games

The Indian contingent in Hangzhou on October 4 registered its best ever medal haul at the Asian Games by going past the previous edition's tally of 70.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 09:02 IST

Follow Us

India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as the country recorded its best ever haul of 71 medals at the Hangzhou edition of the Games.

The prime minister described the feat as a proud moment for the entire nation.

"India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games! With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes," he said in a post on X.   

"Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congrats to our athletes," he added.

  The Indian contingent in Hangzhou on Wednesday registered its best ever medal haul at the Asian Games by going past the previous edition's tally of 70.

  India's previous best came at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang when the country's athletes returned with 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 October 2023, 09:02 IST)
India NewsSports NewsNarendra ModiAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT