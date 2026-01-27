<p>A woman employee became a victim of a chain-snatching incident at AIIMS <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal </a>on Sunday. </p><p>The CCTV footage which went viral on social media, shows a female employee riding in an elevator with a man where they seem to be engaged in a conversation.</p><p>As soon as the employee tried to exit the lift, the young man, wearing a mask, slowly walked in front of her, snatched the chain from around her neck and pushed her aside. </p>.Two inter-State criminals involved in vehicle theft, chain-snatching cases held by Mangaluru police.<p>The woman tried to run after him but by then he had already made his way to the stairs and fled the scene.</p><p>The incident showcases a major lapse in security at one of India's premier institutes and has also invoked the wrath of the public who have questioned the administration regarding the lack of presence of guards on the floor.</p>