JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India should become exporter of green energy by 2047 to attract capital: Amitabh Kant

Speaking at the 'Raisina Dialogue 2024', G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant noted that the global south must take a different path and each country needs to push for renewals.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: India should become an exporter of green energy by 2047 to attract capital, the G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

Addressing at the 'Raisina Dialogue 2024', Kant said today's challenge is climate change and the World Bank needs to become a climate bank.

Further, he said in future, all investments are expected to flow into the renewable sector, and countries will be able to attract capital once they go green.

"By 2047, India should be an exporter of green energy...The countries will be able to attract capital if they go green," he said.

Kant noted that the global south must take a different path and each country needs to push for renewals.

According to Kant, biofuels can also be a big driver in creating jobs and achieving clean fuel targets.

He suggested that by 2050, the country's 90 per cent energy requirements should be met from renewable energy.

"You need policy framework, leadership, and finance to push renewables," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 February 2024, 09:49 IST)
India NewsNew Delhigreen energyrenewable energyAmitabh Kant

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT