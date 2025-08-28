Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India should impose higher tariffs on US imports': Arvind Kejriwal slams suspension of 11% duty on cotton

Kejriwal said PM Modi has 'taken some decisions behind our backs', which are a 'huge betrayal' of the farmers of the country.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 07:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 07:56 IST
India NewsArvind KejriwalImportsUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us