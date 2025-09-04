<p>New Delhi: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a> on Thursday unveiled a roadmap to expand their comprehensive strategic partnership with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong underlining the need to bolster the ties to navigate the current geopolitical turbulence in the world.</p><p>Modi and Wong, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, held wide-ranging talks covering the entire expanse of the bilateral ties.</p><p>India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy, Modi said in Wong's presence.</p>.Wide-ranging GST reforms to improve lives of citizens, ensure ease of business: PM Narendra Modi.<p>The prime minister said both sides decided that cooperation between the two countries in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced.</p><p>"We share common concerns regarding terrorism," Modi said in his statement to the media.</p><p>"We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is the duty of all countries which believe in humanity," he added.</p><p>Modi said the partnership between the two countries is rooted in shared values and it is guided by mutual interests and a common vision for peace and prosperity.</p><p>On his part, Wong said in a world marked by uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important.</p><p>A number of pacts were signed between the two sides following the Modi-Wong talks,</p><p>An agreement on digital asset innovation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore is one of them.</p>