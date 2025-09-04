Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy: PM Narendra Modi

The prime minister said both sides decided that cooperation between the two countries in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 09:18 IST
India NewsSingaporeNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us