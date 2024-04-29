India swelters as over 150 IMD stations report temperatures above 40°C

Across the country, 155 stations of the India Meteorological Department reported maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with numerous areas in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh experiencing temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over east and south peninsular India in the next five days. In north-west India, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds are likely tomorrow," said an IMD official.

Amidst soaring temperatures, 94 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the third phase of the seven-phase Parliamentary election. Among the states to vote on May 7 are Gujarat and the remaining seats of Karnataka where the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius in cities including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gadag and Bagalkot.

Heatwave conditions have persisted over Odisha since April 15 and Gangetic West Bengal since April 17. Three stations in Odisha – Baripada, Boudh, and Angul – reported maximum temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

In Kerala, Kottayam reached a record-breaking maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, the highest ever recorded in April, surpassing the previous record of 38.3 degrees Celsius set in 2020, as per an IMD official. Alappuzha also matched its all-time highest maximum temperature for the month of April, hitting 38 degrees Celsius. Both of these temperatures mark record highs for April.

Earlier this month, the IMD predicted three times more heatwave days between April and June due to the receding El Nino conditions, which are expected to become neutral by June.