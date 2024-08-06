India to become developed nation by 2047, says Basavaraj Bommai

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will become a developed nation by 2047.

Insisting that the biggest enemies of our country are poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, he said "There is no magic in the economy. Problems can't be solved in one day.We need to tackle problems in a scientific way and not do politics."

Participating in the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, Bommai also said that PM Modi commands credibility like former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in terms of morality, leadership quality and enjoys people's confidence.