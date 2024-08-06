India to become developed nation by 2047, says Basavaraj Bommai

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will become a developed nation by 2047.
Insisting that the biggest enemies of our country are poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, he said "There is no magic in the economy. Problems can't be solved in one day.We need to tackle problems in a scientific way and not do politics."
Participating in the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, Bommai also said that PM Modi commands credibility like former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in terms of morality, leadership quality and enjoys people's confidence.
A Haveri Lok Sabha member further said that like 'Neelkanth' (another name of Lord Shiva), he braves all insults, but does only good for people. Bommai said that but for Prime Minister Modi, the country would have been in a chaotic state economically, socially and politically. "We are moving ahead in Amrit Kaal under the Modi government and our children will get to see a developed India by 2047," he said.
Many people speak about poverty, farmers, and women as a fashion statement. They constantly talk about farmers. Farmers do not belong to any political party, but all political parties belong to the farmer. The life of a farmer is always full of uncertainty.
This has been going on continuously for the last 75 years. They discuss the problems of farmers, but no one talks about solutions to their issues. The opposition keeps talking about their problems but never about the solutions. Hence, the farmers' issues remain unresolved, he said.
Bommai said the PM has turned the country's population into an asset of democracy. He has provided skills training to the country's people and utilized them as resources. He has brought about significant changes in GST, banking, and the manufacturing sector.
Those who implemented GST are now talking about it. From 2012 to 2017, GST was Rs 38.52 lakh crore. From 2017 to 2022, Rs 57.05 lakh crore of GST has been collected. When there is income, development is possible. Last month's GST collection was 1.8 lakh crores. Due to Narendra Modi's insight, the GST collection has increased.
Published 06 August 2024, 17:46 IST