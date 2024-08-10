India to fund launch of satellite built by high school students of Nepal

Nepali space start-up Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal (APN) in collaboration with the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) mentored nine high school students to design and develop Munal, a 1U CubeSat measuring 113.5 mm X 100 mm X 100 mm with an approximate mass of 1.09 kg. The satellite will create a vegetation density database of the surface of the Earth.

The Munal consists of four missions, with three of them being science missions, including a Multi-Spectral Imaging Mission (CAM Mission), a Passive Attitude Control and Determination Mission (PACDS Mission), and a Satellite SSoC Payload Demonstration Mission (SPDM Mission). The satellite also carries a symbolic Art Mission to represent the art, culture, and history of Nepal.

The NSIL of India and the NAST of Nepal inked a launch service agreement for the launch of Munal in January when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kathmandu, stated the MEA.

The MoU signed in New Delhi on Saturday provides for the MEA of the Government of India to fund the launch of the satellite by the NSIL.