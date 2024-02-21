India to oppose inclusion of investment in WTO agenda: Official

It will also veto any move for extension of moratorium on customs duties on e-commerce trade. Introduced in 1998, the moratorium restricts countries from applying customs duties on electronic transmissions. It has been extended periodically at the WTO’s ministerial conferences mainly at the behest of the US and the European countries. The last extension was agreed in June 2022. The extension is valid till the 13th ministerial conference which is scheduled to take place this month.