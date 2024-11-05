India to participate in the World Travel Market in London

<p>New Delhi: India will participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London being held from November 5-7, aiming to enhance inbound tourism and position the country as a premier global travel destination. </p><p>The Ministry of Tourism in a statement on Monday said it is participating at the WTM with a delegation drawn from nearly 50 stakeholders including state governments, inbound tour operators, airlines, and hoteliers from the Indian travel industry to showcase India's vibrant cultural diversity and the vast range of tourism products and immersive experiences.</p><p>The WTM is being held at Excel London in the UK.</p><p>With a strong diaspora population of almost 1.9 million, the UK has one of the biggest Indian diaspora, the ministry said.</p><p>"A total of 9.5 million foreign tourists visited India during 2023, out of which 0.92 million visits were from the UK, making it the third largest source market for inbound tourists to India," the statement said.</p><p>The 'Chalo India' initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage the Indian diaspora for promoting India to their non-Indian friends. As part of this initiative, the Indian diaspora will invite their non-Indian friends to explore the grandeur of Incredible India.</p>