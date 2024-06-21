India, UK ministers to address India Global Forum at election inflection point

London: Recently re-appointed Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw will make his first intervention on an international stage at the annual India Global Forum (IGF) in London starting on Monday.

His virtual address will outline the Modi 3.0 government’s immediate priorities and the opportunities for global partners to participate in the Viksit Bharat initiative of becoming a developed nation by 2047. On the UK side, Foreign Office Minister in charge of South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad will lay out the Conservative Party led government’s highlights of the bilateral partnership.

The week-long event comes at an inflection point, soon after the Indian general election and at the peak of the UK's campaign for the July 4 general election. In keeping with the non-partisan outlook of IGF London, Opposition shadow foreign secretary David Lammy is set to lay out his vision for strategic ties between India and the UK under any future Labour Party led government.