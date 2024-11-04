Worried about safety of Indians in Canada, protect places of worship: India to Trudeau govt after temple attack

<p>After Khalistani separatists attacked Hindu devotees inside a temple in Canada, India urged Trudeau government to ensure that all places of religious worships be protected from any sort of terrorist attacks.</p><p>In response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton, Canada, where Khalistani separatists attacked Hindu devotees inside a temple, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. </p>.Watch | Khalistani separatists attack devotees in Hindu temple in Canada.<p>"We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence."</p>