<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has signed a 10-year defence framework agreement for the US-India major defence partnership on Friday.</p><p>The pact was sealed at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur.</p>.<p>The framework is considered a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence, enhancing coordination, information sharing and technological cooperation between the two nations, Hegseth posted on X after a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh.</p>.Rajnath Singh set to meet US counterpart Hegseth in Malaysia, officials say