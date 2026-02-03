<p>Commenting on the Indo-US trade deal, Commerce Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said that it brings tremendous opportunity to people of the country and that is the best deal India has received compared to all its neighbours.</p><p>Addressing a press conference in the capital a day after the India-US trade deal was announced, Goyal said primacy has been given to India's interests.</p><p>"India has protected interests of sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors in trade deal with US," said Goyal.</p><p>"We all know that the Prime Minister, leveraging his friendly relationship and close ties with President Trump, has finalised a trade deal with the United States of America that is the best deal India has received compared to all our neighbors, all the surrounding countries, and all the countries that compete with us. This is a great deal for all of us," he said.</p>.Indo-US trade deal ends atmosphere of uncertainty: Top Finance Ministry officials.<p>Goyal had said earlier that the India-US trade deal unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people, and the bilateral partnership will co-create technologies and co-develop solutions.</p><p>He said the trade deal unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers.</p><p>"It'll help India get technology from the US. It isn't just a trade deal - it is a historic turning point that will reshape India-US relations and accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.</p><p>"Final details of trade deal are being worked out and India-US joint statement will be issued soon," he added.</p><p>The trade deal with the US comes just a week after India signed a landmark agreement with the European Union.</p><p>The Commerce Minister added that as part of the deal, the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods will come down to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.</p><p>(with agency inputs)<br></p>