India, US trade deal talks on course; Modi, Trump announce on social media, US officials continue tirade against New Delhi
Trump’s aides, like his senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, and the US envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, however, continued to slam India for continuing to buy oil from Russia.
India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl