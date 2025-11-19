<p>Tie-break resulted in heartbreak for India’s Arjun Erigaisi as Wei Yi of China eliminated him in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup which is at the concluding stages in Goa.</p>.<p>This was a disappointing result for Arjun, as it effectively shut out all doors to qualify for the elite eight-player Candidates tournament, where the winner will challenge World Champion D Gukesh for the title. 22-year-old Arjun had also lost to R. Praggnanandhaa at the same stage in the previous edition.</p>.<p>In this tournament, Arjun was one of the most impressive players in the first five rounds, with a clean slate. Ironically, the only loss he suffered resulted in his elimination.</p>.<p>This 206-player tournament started with 24 Indians in the fray but none of them could advance when it mattered most. Arjun was the last Indian hope in this tournament as Gukesh and another hot favourite Praggnanandhaa had already been knocked out early.</p>.<p>Wei, Andrey Esipenko of Russia playing under the FIDE flag, Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Yakubboev are the players to advance to the semifinals. Interestingly, three of them will make their debut at the Candidates.</p>.<p>Arjun was clearly not at his best in the first set of both the Rapid tie-break games. His French defence was severely tested with Yei gaining a winning position from the early stages. Arjun, however, fought back in a determined manner to make a remarkable comeback and with a very impressive defence, salvaged half a point. This was one topsy-turvy game where both players could not hold on to their games and nerves with the clock ticking.</p>.FIDE World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi falters to settle for a draw.<p>In the second game where Yi played the Petroff's Defense, reputed to be a drawing defence at the highest level of the game. Once again, Yi was in the driver’s seat from the middle-game and though Arjun once again desperately tried to make a comeback, the writing was on the wall as Arjun was checkmated after 79 moves.</p>.<p>“I am happy and excited that I could beat such a strong structure," said Wei. "In the first game, I had many chances in the middle and end game but I couldn’t find the way. In the second game, he wanted to win and played some risky moves and I realised I had chances to win.”</p>.<p>Incidentally, Yi is the seventh seed here is the only player from the first fifteen to advance. Giant-killer Martinez was another player who had remained unbeaten in this tournament but was knocked out 3.5-2.5 in hard-fought games against Sindharov.</p>.<p>The two Uzbekistani players Sindarov and Yakubboev are pitted against each other in one of the semifinals while Esipenko will lock horns with We Yi.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Results of 6th Round Tie-break:</strong></span> Arjun Erigaisi (Ind) lt to Wei Yi (Chn); Martinez Alcantara(Mex) lt Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb); Andrey Esipenko bt Sam Shankland (USA)</p>