Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-US trade deal slashes tariffs, lifts  exports and markets

Trump said the deal involved ​higher Indian purchases of US energy, coal, technology and farm products, and is the first phase of ‌a broader pact to be negotiated later.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 08:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 08:23 IST
India NewsIndia-USTrade dealtariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us