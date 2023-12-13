India votes in favour of UNGA draft resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The resolution, sponsored among others by Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine, demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and reiterated its demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, “notably with regard to the protection of civilians."

It also demanded the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.”

The resolution however did not name Hamas and the US proposed an amendment to the draft resolution, calling for the insertion of the paragraph: “Unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages” in the main text. India voted in favour of the amendment.