Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in society, says Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress chief also shared a link for applying for the Indira Fellowship named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 09:38 IST

Follow Us

India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in the society, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Gandhi also said women must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny.

The former Congress chief also shared a link for applying for the Indira Fellowship named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, a frontal youth wing of the Indian National Congress. The fellow will work closely with her respective district to further organise the 'Indira Activity Centre'. She will work in three major domains – awareness, sisterhood and nation building, alongside democratic participation.

'India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women & transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India’s destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq!' Gandhi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 09:38 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndira Gandhi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT