DH Evening Brief: India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon; Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen draw 2nd game in Chess WC

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 13:54 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chandrayaan-3 making descent.</p></div>

Chandrayaan-3 making descent.

Credit: ISRO 

India scripts history, Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon successfully

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during their second match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023.</p></div>

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during their second match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen draw 2nd game; tie breaker on August 24

India's R Praggnanandhaa (rank 23) drew the second game with world number 1 Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Championship 2023 Final on Wednesday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supreme Court.</p></div>

Supreme Court.

Credit: PTI Photo

Don't intend to touch special provisions of northeast, Centre tells SC in Article 370 hearing

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has no intention to touch the special provisions applicable to northeastern states, saying any reference to it during the discussion on the temporary provision of Jammu and Kashmir may have "potential mischief". Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Runway incursion involving Vistara planes at Delhi airport; DGCA derosters air traffic controller

A mishap was averted at the airport in the national capital on Wednesday morning involving two Vistara planes as the air traffic controller inadvertently gave clearance for crossing and take off of two different aircraft on the same runway at the same time before cancelling the take off, according to officials. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Puri: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Puri, Thursday, July 13, 2023. </p></div>

Puri: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Puri, Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon: ISRO's most iconic moments

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of exam</p></div>

Representative image of exam

Credit: iStock Images

Board exams to be held twice a year, students can retain best score: Centre

The Ministry of Education, in its new curriculum framework, said boards exams will be conducted twice a year and students will be allowed to retain their best score, reported news agency PTI. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the plenary Session I of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the plenary Session I of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

India fully supports expansion for 'future-ready' BRICS: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that for a "future-ready" BRICS, the societies of these five countries will have to be "future-ready" and extended India's support to the expansion of the grouping based on consensus. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Locals at the site after an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang area collapsed, near Aizawl, Mizoram, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. </p></div>

Locals at the site after an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang area collapsed, near Aizawl, Mizoram, Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

17 workers killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram 

At least 17 workers died and some others remained missing after an under construction railway bridge collapsed at Sairang near Mizoram capital Aizawl on Wednesday morning. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Democracy threatened by democratically elected leaders

Like the many firsts to his credit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pronouncement on August 15th that he would be back on the ramparts of the Red Fort next year too will go down in history as one when a Prime Minister of India chose to appropriate an otherwise solemn occasion for delivering an election speech peppered by uncharitable remarks on the opposition parties. Read more

(Published 23 August 2023, 13:54 IST)
