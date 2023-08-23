DH Evening Brief: India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon; Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen draw 2nd game in Chess WC

India scripts history, Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon successfully
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen draw 2nd game; tie breaker on August 24
India's R Praggnanandhaa (rank 23) drew the second game with world number 1 Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Championship 2023 Final on Wednesday. Read more
Don't intend to touch special provisions of northeast, Centre tells SC in Article 370 hearing
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has no intention to touch the special provisions applicable to northeastern states, saying any reference to it during the discussion on the temporary provision of Jammu and Kashmir may have "potential mischief". Read more
Runway incursion involving Vistara planes at Delhi airport; DGCA derosters air traffic controller
A mishap was averted at the airport in the national capital on Wednesday morning involving two Vistara planes as the air traffic controller inadvertently gave clearance for crossing and take off of two different aircraft on the same runway at the same time before cancelling the take off, according to officials. Read more
Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon: ISRO's most iconic moments
India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. Read more
Board exams to be held twice a year, students can retain best score: Centre
The Ministry of Education, in its new curriculum framework, said boards exams will be conducted twice a year and students will be allowed to retain their best score, reported news agency PTI. Read more
India fully supports expansion for 'future-ready' BRICS: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that for a "future-ready" BRICS, the societies of these five countries will have to be "future-ready" and extended India's support to the expansion of the grouping based on consensus. Read more
17 workers killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
At least 17 workers died and some others remained missing after an under construction railway bridge collapsed at Sairang near Mizoram capital Aizawl on Wednesday morning. Read more
Democracy threatened by democratically elected leaders
Like the many firsts to his credit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pronouncement on August 15th that he would be back on the ramparts of the Red Fort next year too will go down in history as one when a Prime Minister of India chose to appropriate an otherwise solemn occasion for delivering an election speech peppered by uncharitable remarks on the opposition parties. Read more