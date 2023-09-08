DH Evening Brief: I.N.D.I.A makes electoral mark with wins in bypoll seats; India ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A makes electoral mark with wins in bypoll seats
Bypoll results in seven seats in six states gave the Opposition I.N.D.I.A enough reasons to look at future with more confidence with the bloc overcoming tough battles in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi and Jharkhand’s Dumri with ease, while sending signals for a realignment in West Bengal. Read more
India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment
India is set to make a dash for the goal line at the two-day G20 summit beginning Saturday in addressing some of the complex global challenges such as concerns of the Global South, consequences of the Ukraine conflict, gloomy economic scenario, and fostering inclusive growth amid a fragmented geopolitical environment. Read more
B S Yediyurappa confirms BJP-JD(S) alliance for Lok Sabha polls
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday confirmed that the BJP and JD(S) would enter into an alliance to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together, a big political move that the Congress is watching closely. Read more
Chandy Oommen wins his father's Puthuppally seat in Kerala bypoll with record margin
Congress leader and Kerala former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen has won the by-poll to Puthuppally Assembly constituency of Kottayam district in Kerala with a record margin of around 37,000 votes. Read more
India to become Bharat? How the renaming process works
A couple of official documents from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two were referred to as the President of Bharat and the Prime Minister of Bharat respectively, has sent the nation into a tizzy about a possible name change.
World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge
The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in August to a new two-year low, reversing a rebound seen the previous month, as a decline in most food commodities offset increases for rice and sugar. Read more
'Sanatan Dharma' debate becomes sticky wicket for BJP and Congress
After winning the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, the Left parties supported the Manmohan Singh government from outside to keep BJP out of power. Read more
Watch: Man throws turmeric powder on Maharashtra minister's head
A man on Friday throwed turmeric powder on Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil demanding reservations for the Dhangar community. Watch video
Manmohan Singh praises Modi govt over its stand on Russia-Ukraine crisis but adds a word of caution
As India is all set to host the G20 Summit that starts on September 9, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke in favour of the current Modi government with regards to the handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Read more