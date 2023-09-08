Home
Home

DH Evening Brief: I.N.D.I.A makes electoral mark with wins in bypoll seats; India ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 12:50 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>I.N.D.I.A leaders during the Opposition bloc's meeting in Mumbai.</p></div>

I.N.D.I.A leaders during the Opposition bloc's meeting in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A makes electoral mark with wins in bypoll seats

Bypoll results in seven seats in six states gave the Opposition I.N.D.I.A enough reasons to look at future with more confidence with the bloc overcoming tough battles in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi and Jharkhand’s Dumri with ease, while sending signals for a realignment in West Bengal. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>G20 logo. </p></div>

G20 logo.

Credit: PTI File Photo

India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment

India is set to make a dash for the goal line at the two-day G20 summit beginning Saturday in addressing some of the complex global challenges such as concerns of the Global South, consequences of the Ukraine conflict, gloomy economic scenario, and fostering inclusive growth amid a fragmented geopolitical environment. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>B S Yediyurappa. </p></div>

B S Yediyurappa.

Credit: PTI Photo

B S Yediyurappa confirms BJP-JD(S) alliance for Lok Sabha polls

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday confirmed that the BJP and JD(S) would enter into an alliance to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together, a big political move that the Congress is watching closely. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mahila Congress workers celebrate the victory of party candidate Chandy Oommen in the Puthuppally by-election, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.</p></div>

Mahila Congress workers celebrate the victory of party candidate Chandy Oommen in the Puthuppally by-election, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chandy Oommen wins his father's Puthuppally seat in Kerala bypoll with record margin

Congress leader and Kerala former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen has won the by-poll to Puthuppally Assembly constituency of Kottayam district in Kerala with a record margin of around 37,000 votes. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Credit: DH Photo

India to become Bharat? How the renaming process works

A couple of official documents from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two were referred to as the President of Bharat and the Prime Minister of Bharat respectively, has sent the nation into a tizzy about a possible name change.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image showing a vegetable market.</p></div>

Representative image showing a vegetable market.

Credit: iStock Photo

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge

The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in August to a new two-year low, reversing a rebound seen the previous month, as a decline in most food commodities offset increases for rice and sugar. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Flags of BJP and Congress.</p></div>

Flags of BJP and Congress.

Credit: PTI photos

'Sanatan Dharma' debate becomes sticky wicket for BJP and Congress

After winning the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, the Left parties supported the Manmohan Singh government from outside to keep BJP out of power. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Solapur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil after turmeric powder attack by a protestor, in Solapur, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. </p></div>

Solapur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil after turmeric powder attack by a protestor, in Solapur, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Watch: Man throws turmeric powder on Maharashtra minister's head

A man on Friday throwed turmeric powder on Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil demanding reservations for the Dhangar community. Watch video

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Manmohan Singh.</p></div>

Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Manmohan Singh praises Modi govt over its stand on Russia-Ukraine crisis but adds a word of caution

As India is all set to host the G20 Summit that starts on September 9, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke in favour of the current Modi government with regards to the handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, and UK PM Rishi Sunak. (L-R)&nbsp;</p></div>

French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, and UK PM Rishi Sunak. (L-R) 

Credit: Reuters Photos

G20 Summit: Which world leader will attend, and who will not

See pics

(Published 08 September 2023, 12:50 IST)
India News World news BJP G20 summit JD(S) Bypolls Lok Sabha Elections 2024

