Indian Army begins induction of indigenous 'Saksham' counter-UAS grid to boost air defence
Developed by BEL, the new systems will ensure complete control on the tactical battlefield space by the ground forces allowing unrestricted movement of friendly aerial assets while detecting, tracking and neutralising hostile drones or aircraft.
