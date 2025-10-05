<p>New Delhi: A coordinated rescue effort by the Bhutanese authorities and the Indian Army on Sunday ensured safety for people affected by a sudden flood in the vicinity of Amochu River in the neighbouring country.</p>.<p>When a helicopter of Drukair Bhutan's national airline was unable to take off due to inclement weather, the country sought urgent support from India, they added.</p>.Train to Bhutan, a check on China.<p>Responding swiftly, the Indian Army deployed two helicopters to airlift the stranded workers to safety and ensure that they receive immediate medical care, the sources said.</p>.<p>The Royal Government of Bhutan has expressed sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for its timely and life-saving assistance, as well as to the Royal Bhutan Army and Drukair teams for their courageous efforts, they said.</p>.<p>The episode once again underscored the enduring friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India, they noted. </p>