<p>JD(U) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nitish%20kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bihar%20">Bihar</a> for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.</p><p>Along with him, 21 other MLAs were sworn in as ministers at the event. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.</p><p>The ministers who took the oath included JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrowan Kumar, Ashok Chowdhary. Lesi Singh, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar, Mohammad Jama Khan.</p><p>From the BJP, Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav and Nitin Nabin and Surendra Prasad Mehta were sworn in as ministers.</p><p>Santosh Singh from HAM(S) also took the oath. </p><p>The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, several NDA chief ministers and other top leaders of the alliance.</p>