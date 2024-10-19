Indian Army to open museum to counter China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Army is set to open a new culture and heritage museum in Arunachal Pradesh next week to establish the border state’s “deep rooted connection to Indian civilisation” contradicting China’s claims of the north eastern state as its own territory.</p><p>To be inaugurated on Wednesday, the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung in West Kameng district would not only showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage but also linkages with 'Bharatvarsh', an official said.</p>.India strives to lessen dependence on China for critical minerals.<p>The museum comes amidst Beijing’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh being a part of China, even though New Delhi time and again described such claims as “absurd and ludicrous".</p><p>Chinese officials claimed that Zangnan (Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh), was always part of China before it was “illegally occupied” by India. Earlier this year, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said India established the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh” in 1987 on the "illegally occupied territory".</p><p>Beijing’s response came when the spokesperson was asked about a comment that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made in Singapore in which the minister said the Chinese claims on Arunachal Pradesh were "ludicrous".</p><p>“Arunachal Pradesh has a deep-rooted connection to Indian civilization tracing mentions in Kalika Purana and the Mahabharata. It is replete with innumerable historical monuments and archaeological sites that establish its rich cultural and ancient heritage,” an Indian Army official said.</p><p>The museum was conceptualised by the Indian Army as a part of Operation Sadbhavana and synergized with the Union government’s Vibrant Village scheme for developing rural habitations near the border.</p>.China miffed over Indian mountaineers naming Arunachal Pradesh mountain after 6th Dalai Lama.<p>In the past, the communist country, that recognises Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, had issued stapled visas to Arunachal residents visiting China, triggering strong diplomatic protests from India.</p><p>Beijing gave Chinese names to specific areas in the north eastern states ignoring India’s opposition and criticised New Delhi for allowing the Dalai Lama to visit the historic Tawang monastery.</p><p>The Kameng museum with 343 artefacts will be inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps at Tezpur on October 23.</p><p>“It will inspire visitors from across the globe fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Arunachal Pradesh’s culture and heritage,” an official said.</p>