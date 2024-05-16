Indian Coast Guard executes successful medical evacuation off Kochi coast

Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard has successfully coordinated the medical evacuation of a critically ill crewman of British nationality from a foreign vessel off the Kochi coast on Thursday, a Defence release said here.

It said on Wednesday, at about 9 pm, the United Kingdom MRCC raised a message to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai regarding the medical emergency of the crew member, namely Kenneth Hiller (62 years old), with a probable diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis onboard the vessel Anvil Point, which was proceeding from Dubai to Muara.

Considering the gravity of the situation, MRCC (Mumbai) directed the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Kochi to coordinate the operation and also advised the vessel to proceed with the best available speed to Kochi for medical evacuation.