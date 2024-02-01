Indian Coast Guard set to acquire new ships, aircraft

Mumbai: In a bid to enhance the security in the maritime zones, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is expanding its fleet and is set to acquire new ships and aircraft.

The CCG deploys 50-60 ships and 10-12 aircraft daily.

As many as 21 ships are under construction at three shipyards including two Pollution Control Vessels which will be frontline ships for combating marine pollution in its Area of Responsibility.

As many as 16 ALH MK-III aircraft have been inducted into ICG. Further, a contract towards procurement of two additional Dornier aircraft has been concluded and a contract for nine ALH is likely to be finalised soon.