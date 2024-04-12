Indian embassy in Israel issues travel advisory amidst growing tensions

"The embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," it said.

The mission has also asked all its nationals who are not yet registered with it to do so at a given link.

The United States has also issued similar advisory to its nationals telling them to restrict their movement and follow guidelines.

Iran has blamed Israel for an attack on its diplomatic building in Damascus on April 1 in which two of its prominent commanders were killed among others.

Iran has vowed revenge to avenge the attack.

The threat has led to worldwide diplomatic initiatives to thwart a possible further conflagration in the region already struggling with Israel's offensive in Gaza following a terror attack carried out by Hamas in its territory on October 7, and also regular exchange of fire between the Jewish state and Lebanese Shi'ite faction Hezbollah, which joined the war in solidarity with Hamas.

Houthis, considered Iran's proxy in Yemen, and other factions seen as close to Tehran have also from time to time carried out attacks against Israel and at assets of countries that seem to be supportive of the Jewish state, disrupting international waters and global trade routes.