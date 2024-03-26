Indian footfalls to Australia surge; India becomes 5th largest inbound market for Tourism Australia

"If we calculate from February 2023 till January 2024, the total number of Indians visiting Australia has crossed the 4,00,000 arrivals milestone to reach 4,02,200," Tourism Australia Country Manager - India and Gulf - Nishant Kashikar told PTI.

This growth in footfalls is mainly due to Tourism Australia's joint endeavours with its airlines, key distribution partners, and over 5,000 Aussie Specialist Agents in India to drive consideration and conversions, he said.

"The number of airlines connecting New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai has gone up to 28 flights per week from 8 flights in 2019," said Kashikar.

Also, the electronic lodgement of visa application, which has made the visa application process easy and more convenient, helped in more Indians visiting Australia, he said.

Moreover, the travel trend has completely changed for Indians after the Covid-19 pandemic as there is a generational shift with the age of travellers going down, also the attitude of Indians have become more splurging and people have become globetrotters wanting to attend festivals, sporting events, concerts among others, Kashikar noted.