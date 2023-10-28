Indian foreign policy now shaped by being subordinate ally of US imperialism: CPI(M), CPI on Gaza resolution move

"It is shocking that India abstained on a Resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza," they said.

"India's abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism and the Modi government's actions for consolidating the US- Israel-India nexus. This negates India's longstanding support to the Palestinian cause," they said.

The two Left parties said as the United Nations General Assembly adopted this resolution, Israel stepped up its "genocidal air and ground attacks in the Gaza strip."

It has also cut off all communications in Gaza which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians, they said, calling for an immediate ceasefire.