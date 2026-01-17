Menu
Indian man gets 30-month jail in US for illegal export of aviation parts to Russia

In the judgement pronounced earlier this week, US Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Bradford said Sanjay Kaushik's actions were deliberate and profit-driven.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 06:09 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 06:09 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesRussia

