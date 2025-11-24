Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Navy commissions indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel INS Mahe

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 05:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 05:58 IST
India NewsIndian NavyINS

Follow us on :

Follow Us