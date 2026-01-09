<p>Udupi: The temple town wore a festive and devotional look as Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji of Shiroor Mutt arrived in the temple town ahead of his ascent to the Paryaya Peetha on January 18. The occasion was significant as the seer will be ascending the Paryaya Peetha for the first time.</p><p>The Pura Pravesha, the ceremonial entry of the incoming Paryaya seer, was held amid deep religious fervour, drawing thousands of devotees who lined the streets to witness the event. The procession began at Sharada Kalyana Mantapa and moved towards the sacred Car Street, with chants of Vedaghosha filling the air and marking the seer’s formal entry into Udupi.</p>.Udupi: Speed governors mandatory for six-wheeler and above vehicles.<p>The presiding deity of Shiroor Mutt, Vittala Devaru, was carried ahead of the seer in a golden palanquin. The ceremony followed the age-old traditions laid down by Sri Vadiraja Swami of Sode Mutt, who introduced the biennial Paryaya system among the Ashta Mutts of Udupi. As per tradition, the incoming pontiff undertook an extensive pilgrimage across the country before assuming office, as he will remain within the temple premises for the next two years after ascending the Paryaya Peetha.</p><p>On reaching Car Street, Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji offered prayers and had darshan of Lord Krishna through the sacred Kanakana Kindi. He also visited the ancient Sri Anantheshwar and Sri Chandramouleeshwar temples and prayed for the successful completion of his Paryaya term. At the Sri Krishna temple, he performed special poojas to Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana (Anjaneya).</p><p>The seer was welcomed at the temple entrance by the pontiffs of the other Ashta Mutts. After offering Navagraha Dana, he proceeded to Shiroor Mutt, marking the conclusion of the religious rituals.</p><p>The grand procession passed through Sheeribidu Junction, the Service Bus Stop, Triveni Junction and Kanakadasa Road before entering Car Street. The route turned into a corridor of devotion as devotees showered flowers and chanted hymns.</p><p>The procession reflected the region’s rich cultural traditions, featuring Garnalu, Taleem, band sets, a Nagari on a bullock cart, Vedaghosha, Janapada Dolu, Jodi Kambala Yettu, Mutt Band and Birudavali. Folk and cultural performances such as Dolu, Somakasura, Marakalu, Keelu Kudure, Gombe Balaga, Yakshagana Kudure, Kunitha Bhajana, tableaux depicting mutt traditions, Halakki Okkaligara Kunitha, Kerala Chande Balaga, ISKCON bhajans, and classical ensembles like Panchavadya, Nagaswara and Nadechappara added colour and rhythm to the event. </p>