Grand Pura Pravesha of Shiroor Mutt seer held in Udupi

The Pura Pravesha, the ceremonial entry of the incoming Paryaya seer, was held amid deep religious fervour, drawing thousands of devotees who lined the streets to witness the event.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 18:05 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 18:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupi

