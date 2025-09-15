<p>New Delhi: The Indian Navy has received an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship that is expected to boost its maritime prowess against the backdrop of China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean.</p>.<p>'Androth', the second of the eight anti-submarine warfare-shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.</p>.<p>The ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on Saturday, marking yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to an official readout.</p>.<p>The ASW-SWC ships are being inducted into the Navy to strengthen its anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities.</p>.PM Modi to inaugurate 3-day armed forces combined commanders' conference in Kolkata.<p>The name 'Androth' holds strategic and symbolic significance as it is derived from the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.</p>.<p>These ships at approximately 77-metre length are the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination and are equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes and indigenous anti-submarine warfare rockets, officials said.</p>.<p>"Androth's delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous shipbuilding upholding the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80 per cent indigenous content and stands as a testament to growing domestic capabilities and reducing dependency on imports," the Navy said in the readout. </p>