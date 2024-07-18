Home
Indian Navy rescues 8 Indians from capsized vessel off Oman coast

Eight Indians and a Sri Lankan national were rescued by an Indian warship while carrying out a rescue operation to trace the crew members of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that capsized off the Oman coast.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 05:48 IST

An Indian warship successfully rescued eight Indians and one Sri Lankan national during a rescue operation to locate the crew members of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that had capsized off the coast of Oman.

It said the vessel had capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in Oman on July 15 and search and rescue efforts in coordination with Omani authorities are in progress.

The tanker MT Falcon Prestige has a 16-member crew, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, Oman's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said.

The Indian Navy's long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P-8I is also assisting in the search operations. It is learnt that the oil tanker was going towards the Yemeni port of Aden and it capsized off Oman's Duqm. It is not known how the tanker capsized.

Published 18 July 2024, 05:48 IST
