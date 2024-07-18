Indian Navy rescues 8 Indians from capsized vessel off Oman coast

An Indian warship successfully rescued eight Indians and one Sri Lankan national during a rescue operation to locate the crew members of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that had capsized off the coast of Oman.
It said the vessel had capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in Oman on July 15 and search and rescue efforts in coordination with Omani authorities are in progress.
The tanker MT Falcon Prestige has a 16-member crew, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, Oman's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said.
The Indian Navy's long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P-8I is also assisting in the search operations. It is learnt that the oil tanker was going towards the Yemeni port of Aden and it capsized off Oman's Duqm. It is not known how the tanker capsized.
Published 18 July 2024, 05:48 IST