Indian Navy thwarts another piracy attempt off Somalia coast; rescues Iranian, Pakistani nationals

The Indian Navy has deployed more than ten warships in the Arabian Sea, stretching up to the Gulf of Aden and east coast of Somalia following a rise in piracy attempts in the western sea board in the wake of the Red Sea crisis.

Multiple strikes by Somalian pirates in recent weeks have stoked the fear of resurgence of sea bandits after a large part of the global naval assets patrolling the Gulf of Aden, in the Red Sea in the wake of drone and rocket attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial cargo.

Eight incidents of hijacking of vessels on the high seas by the pirates have been reported during the last three years, but the majority of them took place in the last two months. One of the hijacked vessels MV Lila Norfolk had 15 Indian nationals among 21 crew members.

Since 2008, Indian Navy has deployed units in the Gulf of Aden and East Coast of Africa towards anti-piracy patrols, safely escorting 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers.

“For restoring maritime security in the region, enhanced presence of ships, aerial surveillance by maritime patrol aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft in the central Arabian Sea and east coast of Somalia is being undertaken by the Indian Navy,” Ajay Bhatt, the Minister of State for Defence informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Due to the ongoing maritime security situation in the region, Indian Navy units are being deployed off Djibouti/ Gulf of Aden, in the north/ central Arabian Sea/ off east coast of Somalia for protection of merchant vessels and rendering assistance,” the minister said.