<p>New Delhi: A team of senior officials from India will visit the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> this week for trade talks and negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well, a top official said on Monday.</p><p>In February this year, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).</p><p>It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall (October-November) of 2025.</p><p>So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed.</p><p>"The Indian team will visit this week," the official added.</p><p>Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an official delegation to New York for trade talks.</p>.US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets Commerce Secretary Agrawal.<p>After that meeting, India and the US decided to continue negotiations for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.</p><p>Both sides held constructive meetings on various aspects of the trade deal.</p><p>During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.</p><p>The negotiations are important as the US imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for purchasing Russian crude oil.</p><p>At present, a total of 50 per cent additional import duty is imposed on Indian goods.</p><p>The pact aims to more than double the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, from the current USD 191 billion.</p><p>The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports).</p><p>The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in the country's total merchandise trade.</p>