Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Press Club, Delhi Union of Journalists condemn police action against photojournalists during AAP protest

Track latest updates on India's political front with DH.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 03:03 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:5927 Mar 2024

Press Club, Delhi Union of Journalists condemn police action against photojournalists during AAP protest

02:1927 Mar 2024

Free vaccine, ration wouldn't have reached anyone if Gandhi family was at Centre: Smriti Irani

02:1927 Mar 2024

Tamilisai Soundarajan starts election campaign from Koyambedu in Chennai

02:5927 Mar 2024

Some media bodies on Tuesday condemned the alleged assault on photojournalists by the Delhi Police during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest and demanded an inquiry into the matter by a retired high court judge.

A photojournalist manhandled by Delhi police personnel during protest by the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, at Delhi’s Patel Chowk.

A photojournalist manhandled by Delhi police personnel during protest by the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, at Delhi’s Patel Chowk.

Credit: PTI Photo

02:1927 Mar 2024

A file photo of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

A file photo of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Credit: PTI Photo

02:1927 Mar 2024

(Published 27 March 2024, 02:59 IST)
