India Political Updates: Press Club, Delhi Union of Journalists condemn police action against photojournalists during AAP protest
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 03:03 IST
02:5927 Mar 2024
02:1927 Mar 2024
Free vaccine, ration wouldn't have reached anyone if Gandhi family was at Centre: Smriti Irani
02:1927 Mar 2024
Tamilisai Soundarajan starts election campaign from Koyambedu in Chennai
Some media bodies on Tuesday condemned the alleged assault on photojournalists by the Delhi Police during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest and demanded an inquiry into the matter by a retired high court judge.
A photojournalist manhandled by Delhi police personnel during protest by the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, at Delhi’s Patel Chowk.
Free vaccine, ration wouldn't have reached anyone if Gandhi family was at Centre: Smriti Irani
A file photo of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.
Tamilisai Soundarajan starts election campaign from Koyambedu in Chennai
(Published 27 March 2024, 02:59 IST)