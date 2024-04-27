British Columbia rolls back drug decriminalization after public backlash

By Thomas Seal

British Columbia has asked the Canadian government to reintroduce a ban on public drug use, a major step back on a controversial experiment to decriminalize the possession of certain illegal drugs.

“Keeping people safe is our highest priority. While we are caring and compassionate for those struggling with addiction, we do not accept street disorder that makes communities feel unsafe,” BC Premier David Eby said on Friday.

In January 2023, the western province decriminalized possession for personal use of less than 2.5 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, and opioids like fentanyl. It was an attempt to treat drug use as a public health issue and keep users from falling into the criminal justice system.

But health care workers, police, regional political leaders and members of the public have pushed back against open drug use in places like bus shelters, parks and hospitals. Oregon reversed a similar experiment with drug decriminalization following a public backlash.

Eby’s government tried to ban drug use in a wide range of public places last year through provincial legislation, but the move was challenged and frozen in provincial court. This time, the premier is going further, asking the federal government — which has ultimate jurisdiction over criminal law in Canada — to dramatically scale back BC’s exemption in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Frustration over the slow pace of provincial court proceedings, and the “quickly escalating situation on the ground” with drug use in places like hospitals and restaurants convinced Eby to take a different approach, he said at a press conference in Vancouver.