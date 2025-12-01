<p>The Western Railways announced a new mandate for commuters opting to book tatkal tickets online. The new modification states that One Time Password (OTP) verification, sent to the passenger's registered mobile number, is required to book tatkal tickets. </p><p>The system will be available across all modes of booking, including the IRCTC website, railway counters, permitted agents, and the mobile application beginning from December 1, 12 am. </p>.Southern Railways to provide bed sheets, pillows in sleeper train coaches from January 1.<p>The statement by the Western Railways read, "There is an important modification in the Tatkal booking system in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Railway Board. Tatkal tickets will now be issued only after authentication of a system-generated One Time Password (OTP). This OTP will be sent to the mobile number furnished by the passenger at the time of booking, and the ticket will be issued only after successful validation of the OTP."</p><p>They also requested a valid mobile number is used for registration while booking tickets, to ensure a smooth booking process. </p>.<p>This verification-based feature was implemented first in Train Number 12009/12010, the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express. Later, it will be implemented across the railway networks. </p><p>This measure has been administered to ensure a transparent booking process for the passengers, and provide better access to book tatkal tickets. </p>