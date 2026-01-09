Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Railways must reach new level to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Railways by 2047: Ashwini Vaishnaw

He was addressing the gathering after conferring 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar to 100 Railway officials and 26 Shields to best performing Zones in different categories at an event.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 17:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 17:48 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysAshwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on :

Follow Us